Nigerians urged to invest in Agriculture

The newly-elected National President of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA), Mrs. Linda Agua-Onyekwelu, has called on Nigerians to invest in agriculture.

A statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Emeka Nwuzor, said Agua-Onyekwelu, an expert in integrated agro-allied businesses, gave the advice during the recently held national convention of the association to elect new national leaders to run its affairs for the next two years. Others were Deputy National President, Bar. Okonkwo Douglas; National Secretary, Chimobi Nwabuko; Financial Secretary, Dim Emeka Obasi; Treasurer, Tonia Uzor, etc.

Ex –officio members are Emeka Nwanevu; Dr. Nwaomiko Udo-Nwokocha; Elder George Akintola; Zonal Vice President (South East), Dr. (Mrs.) Christy Obi-Keguna; Zonal Vice President (South-South), Princess Ngozi Dabrinze; Zonal Vice President (South West), Comrade Kunle Afolabi; Zonal Vice President (North East), Dr. (Mrs.) Patricia Ekennia; Zonal Vice President (North West), Ichie George Nwolisa; Zonal Vice President (North Central), Dr. Chuks Onah; Legal Adviser, Louis Alozie (SAN); National Auditor, Uche Obasi and others.