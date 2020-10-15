Nigeria’s Army Says It Is Ready to Step In to Quell Protests

Nigeria’s army signaled it was prepared to intervene in a standoff between a burgeoning protest movement against police brutality and the government of Africa’s biggest oil-producing nation.

Nationwide protests have rocked the country for eight consecutive days as thousands of mostly young Nigerians have marched in the West African nation’s largest cities.

The demonstrations began with a call to ban a notorious police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS, which has been accused of torture, extortion and extrajudicial killings. The government agreed to disband the unit on Sunday after the number of people killed in clashes with security forces rose to 10. But the demonstrations, organized under the name #EndSARS, have since mushroomed into broader protests against alleged police brutality and corrupt government.

Nigeria’s army said Thursday it was prepared to act decisively to help the government maintain law and order, warning “all subversive elements and troublemakers to desist.”

Shortly after, the government banned protests in the capital, Abuja, citing violations of safety rules and social-distancing guidelines.