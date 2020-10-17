Nigeria’s coronavirus cases exceed 61,000

About 212 people tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 61,194.

Nigeria also recorded three deaths on Friday, to take the fatality toll to 1,119.

This is according to an update by the country’s infectious disease centre, NCDC.

The 212 new cases were reported from eight states: Lagos (85), Oyo (72), FCT (21), Ogun (11), Plateau (11), Katsina (6), Kaduna (5), Osun (1).

Lagos, Nigeria’s coronavirus epicentre, had the highest daily figure on Friday with 32 new infections followed closely by Oyo with 72 new cases.

Lagos is the hardest hit city with over 20,000 infections and 204 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is the second most impacted with a total of nearly 6,000 cases and 79 deaths.

The NCDC warned that there is likely to be an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus in states such as Adamawa due to the non-compliance to COVID-19 health guidelines.

The health agency said it is only when more persons are tested that the spread of this deadly disease can be addressed and tamed.

Currently, Nigeria has tested over 570,000 of its 200 million population.

Of the over 61,000 total, about 52, 304 persons have been treated and have recovered while a little over 7,500 active cases remain in the country.