nigeria’s-coronavirus-cases-exceed-62,000

About 119 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 62,111.

Nigeria also recorded two deaths on Monday to take the fatality to 1,132.

This is according to an update by the country’s infectious disease centre, NCDC.

The 119 new cases were reported from 6 states – Lagos (77), FCT (26), Plateau (9), Edo (4), Oyo (2), Nasarawa (1)

Lagos had the highest daily figure on Monday with 77 new infections to extend its lead as Nigeria’s most impacted city by the coronavirus.

Almost 21,000 infections and 207 deaths have been reported in the commercial city.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is the second most impacted with a total of nearly 6,000 cases and 80 deaths.

Nigeria has tested over 600,000 of its 200 million population.

Of the over 62,000 total, about 57,571 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while a little over 3,000 active cases remain in the country.