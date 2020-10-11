Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Cross 60,000

Nigeria on Saturday crossed 60,000 COVID-19 cases after the country recorded 111 fresh infections.

This was disclosed in the daily stats released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, the new cases were recorded in 11 states with Plateau having the highest figure of 32 cases.

Other states were Lagos with 23, the FCT with 15, Osun with 11, Ogun with nine, Oyo with six, Imo with four, Bauchi, Kaduna and Yobe with three each, and Rivers with two.

With the new infections, Nigeria now has a total caseload of 60,103. Of that figure, however, 51,711 have recovered while 1,115 have, unfortunately, died.

Lagos State has remained the epicenter of the virus with nearly 20,000 cases.

1,115 deaths pic.twitter.com/YXwV1RNUSy — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 10, 2020

Since the virus emerged in China late last year, the virus has killed more than one million worldwide, infected more than 36 million, and forced millions more out of work as the pandemic batters the global economy.