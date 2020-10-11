Daily News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 60,000

By Alao Abiodun

Nigeria on Saturday night recorded 111 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 60,103.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this through its official Twitter handle.

NCDC said the 111 new confirmed cases were from 11 states with discharged 51,711 so far.

Plateau had the highest number of cases with 32 new cases and Lagos recorded 23 new infections.

Other states are; “FCT – 15, Osun – 11, Ogun – 9, Oyo – 6, Imo – 4, Bauchi – 3, Kaduna – 3, Yobe – 3, Rivers – 2.”

