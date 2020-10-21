nigeria’s-literati-bid-jp-clark-goodbye

As internationally acclaimed Emeritus Prof. John Pepper Bekederemo-Clark, popularly known as J.P. Clark, remains was laid to rest last Thursday in Delta State, the Nigeria’s literati across the globe say he lives on. As they mourn the poet, the #EndSARS protests calls to mind his prophetic poem, “The Casualties”, EVELYN OSAGIE writes.

Like a receding tide, the renowned ‘tidal poet’ Prof. John Pepper Clark-Bekederemo, has sailed back home to the great beyond.

Announcing his demise, his family puts it succinctly: “Prof. J. P. Clark has paddled on to the great beyond in comfort of his wife, children and siblings, around him”.

Following his demise, scores of tributes have continued to pour in, especially from the Nigerian literati all over the globe. His voyages into the world of literature and academia not only brought him fame, but made him one of the foremost writers whose trajectory redefined Africa’s literary landscape.

The Emeritus Professor of Literature, who also published as J. P. Clark and John Pepper Clark, was buried within three days of his transition, which was his last wish as stated in his poem, “My Last Testament” from his collection, “Full Tide”.

“This is to my family:

Do not take me to a mortuary;

Do not take me to a church…

But take me home to my own, and…

“If Moslems do it in a day,

You certainly can do it in three…”

Thus, he was laid to rest on Thursday night after a brief lying in state for a few family members in his country home in Kiagbodo town, Delta State.

Although buried, the literati believe Clark lives on. He is immortalised by his works, notably his poems. For instance, as the #EndSARS protests continue call to mind the warnings in his prophetic poem, “The Casualties”, that reads thus:

“…Caught in the clash of counter claims and charges

…We fall,

All casualties of war,

Because we cannot hear each other speak,

Because eyes have ceased to see the face from the crowd…”

He would be forever remembered for his contributions to development of the Nigerian literature, many stated.

Former External Affairs Minister, who is also author of several books on international relations and a family friend of the deceased, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi (CFR), though famous for his literary prowess, said Prof. Clark was much more.

He said: “I mourn the passing into eternity of Prof. J. Pepper Clark, one of the giants in the literary stage of this country. Nigerians would remember him as one of the triumphrate that visited General Babangida to plead in vain for the life of General Vatsa. But there were other critical and sacred (not in the religious sense) times in the life of this country which must still remain hidden where Prof. Clark was an actor.

“My family was close to Prof and his wife (auntie Ebun). We wish him a peaceful transitional trip to wherever writers go to continue their struggle. Prof, please do not go gently into that resting place. Continue the struggle where you are. Do not forget the movement.”

For the celebrated playwright Prof. Femi Osofisan, a protégé of the late writer who published the biography, “J. P. Clark: A Voyage”, he would be greatly missed. “We are going to miss him. I would personally miss him because he is my friend and mentor. He had a complex personality. He was embodiment of contradictions in his personality, but what interests us is his talent as a poet and writer and conscience of society. He wasn’t a protest poet but was very political in his writing. He was very concerned about the issues that pertain to society,” Osofisan told The Nation.

According to celebrated Poet Odia Ofeimun, JP Clark deserves “every accolade from a worshipful younger generation”. He said: “JP Clark has been one of the big four, the quartet that gave Nigeria to the world as a land of literature. With his friends, Christopher Okigbo, Chinua Achebe and Wole Soyinka, he stood as a pathfinder for literary creativity, making Nigeria the envy of other Africans and the world. He never abandoned his post as a writer. He was always producing, in good and bad times. No season passed without a new play or collection of poems coming from him. His loyalty to literature as a vocation has been quite phenomenal. Although quite self-effacing, he was also quite a prime mover and activist. He was the other friend who went with Christopher Okigbo to bring Major Emmanuel Ifeajuna back home from Ghana to face the music after the failure of the January 15, 1966 coup. He organised his other colleagues. Chinua Achebe and Wole Soyinka meet General Babangida to plead mercy for Major-General Mamman Vatsa, after the aborted coup for which the latter was executed.

“As one of his well-known critics, I am obliged to report that he was generally a very civil elder who did not over demonstrate his likes and dislikes. He was a balanced Homer who did justice to his Ijaw roots and Niger Delta provenance. A very unapologetic Nigerian, he wished, in his own way, for true justice for every citizen. All his life, he enjoyed a special halo as a writer. He received the National Merit Award as proof of the respect of his colleagues. It makes it simply insignificant that he was not given a National honour. JP Clark will always be remembered for taking poetry very seriously and making it a mark of distinction for anyone to be addressed as a poet. Even in these times of the pandemic, he deserves a truly festive sendoff. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

The news of JP’s passing came as a jolt because the last time I saw him at Abuja, he looked very fine for his age…JP and his mates, Christopher Okigbo and Wole Soyinka, created the path of modern African poetry for me and my coevals, such as Niyi Osundare, Funso Aiyejina, Odia Ofeimun, and Chimalum Nwankwo… He has left but he remains with us. When his raft arrives in the other world, he should be welcomed as a very worthy ancestor. For us he left, we will sorely miss his sagely and lively company.”

For celebrated writer of children books, Prof. Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo: “JP Clark, as he was known while he was at UNILAG in the late 1960s and early 1970s, was my teacher and later my senior colleague when I joined the teaching staff of English Department at UNILAG in 1977 as a Graduate Assistant. This was after my one-year service as an NYSC member in Makurdi and after teaching English for two years at Federal Government College in Kaduna. As a student, I was awed by JP’s status as one of the most important poets in Africa and I was proud to be taught by such a great writer.

“As a colleague, I experienced his strict and rather reserved nature, and I must say that I was a little afraid of him then. Later I got to know him better and regarded myself as a friend of his. He was the author of some remarkable works which I found useful in my research. His book of essays, “The Example of Shakespeare”, is scholarly and highly commendable. I like his plays and taught some of them consistently in one of the courses, Nigerian Literature that I taught at UNILAG. The plays include “Ozidi, “The Raft” and “Song of a Goat”. I also taught his poems, especially the collections, “A Reed in the Tide” and “Casualties”. For me, J. P. Clark-Bekederemo, as he later became known, remains one of the best lyrical poets I have ever read, studied and taught. He is not dead, but lives in his work. May his soul rest in peace.”

The President, Nigerian Centre of PEN International (aka PEN Nigeria), Folu Agoi, said: “The sad news of the passing of Prof JP Clark is about the most devastating of the hard blows that have struck the world, particularly the creative community, in this perilous season, considering his contribution to the development of African literature, particularly poetry. Though he wasn’t known to be an activist, he was a great source of inspiration to many of us who were influenced by the audacity displayed in his imagistic, free verse poetry. He will forever be remembered for his indisputable contributions to civilisation, to the advancement of his Ijaw nationality, to his country and humanity in general through his poems, plays and essays…It’s not surprising that the Encyclopaedia Britannica describes him as ‘The most lyrical of the Nigerian poets.’ The world will surely miss him.”

ANA President, Camillus Ukah, wrote: “The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) is deeply saddened by the news of the departure of one of her preeminent writers, Emeritus Prof. John Pepper Clark-Bekederemo. The passing of the internationally acclaimed poet and playwright is, no doubt, an immeasurable loss to the Nigerian literati and the country at large; and that has once again sadly depleted the irokos in the Nigerian literary space…Nigeria stands tall today in the eyes of the international community because of the collective endeavours of path-finding literary craftsmen like JP Clark. May the Almighty God grant the departed literary forebear eternal rest and solace to his immediate family and the larger Nigerian literary community.”