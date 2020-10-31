nigeria’s-power-generation-hits-another-historic-peak-in-two-days

A file photo of a power line.

The nation’s power sector has recorded yet another national peak generation, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Saturday.

Ms Ndidi Mbah, the General Manager of Public Affairs at the TCN, disclosed this in a statement.

She stated that Nigeria recorded a peak power generation of 5,520.40MW at about 9:15pm on Friday, 60.90MW higher than the previous 5.459MW recorded on Wednesday.

The TCN spokesperson explained that the new national peak was a result of continued collaboration among players and the gradual increase of capacity in the power sector.

She noted that the transmission company, on its part, seamlessly transmitted the new peak at a frequency of 50.11Hz. through the nation’s grid, with the current capacity of 8,100MW.

Mbah noted that players in the power sector value chain have continued to work together to improve the nation’s power supply.

A file photo of the logo of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) taken in Abuja on May 11, 2020. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

On behalf of TCN, she urged the people to support the company and protect the power infrastructure across the country.

She also asked them to desist from bush burning and burning of trash beside transmission towers or under power line cables nationwide.

Nigeria has continued to witness a steady increase in the generation of power in the last few months as the Federal Government steps up efforts to improve service delivery in the sector.

On August 18, TCN recorded an all-time national peak of 5,420.30MW at about 9:15pm, exceeding the previous peak of 5,377.80MW recorded on August 1 by 42.50MW.

This was later surpassed by the figure of 5.459MW reported on October 28, with a difference of 39.2MW.

Read the full statement by Mbah below: