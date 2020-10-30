nigeria’s-power-generation-reaches-historic-5,459mw

A picture of the logo of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) taken in Abuja on May 11, 2020. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

Nigeria’s power sector has recorded its highest national peak of 5,459.50MW, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah explained that this new record was achieved on Oct. 28.

“This milestone in generation is higher than any peak ever recorded in the nation’s power industry as at date,” the TCN official noted.

According to her, “The new peak surpasses the 5,420.30MW achieved on 18th of August, 2020 by 39.2MW.

“The Acting Managing Director, Mr Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, commended all the players in the power sector value chain as a result of the feat.

“He attributed the gradual but steady improvement in the quantum of power delivery to collaboration by the sector players, as well as the unbridled effort by the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Power, in setting the right environment for seamless operations.”