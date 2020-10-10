Nigeria’s security challenges are surmountable — Uzodinma

Our Reporter

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has declared that the security challenges confronting the national can be overcome if all Nigerians, the leaders and the led, commit themselves to love for the country and the peaceful coexistence of her people

Uzodinma made this declaration on Friday in Abuja at the National Institute for Security Studies, Lower Usuma Dam, Bwari, where he delivered a lecture to the participants of the Executive Intelligent Management Course 13 on Promoting National Security and Sustainable Development: The Imo State Experience.

The governor listed some of the factors contributing to national insecurity as high rate of illiteracy, unemployment, poverty, dispute over land and other resources, national disasters and corruption, among others.

He argued that good and incorruptible governance is one way of eliminating insecurity in the land because it will ensure justice and equitable distribution of scarce resources and conversely reduce unemployment and poverty and spur patriotic zeal among citizens. He praised President Muhammadu Buhari for leading the way in that respect.

But he accused some members of the political class of encouraging insecurity for their selfish political gains and submitted that if leaders were honest and incorrupt and championed peaceful coexistence and tolerance ” the long journey to a peaceful, secured Nigeria would have been shortened drastically ”

The governor listed the achievements of his administration in Imo State in fighting insecurity to include massive skills acquisition for youths for self-employment which targets to provide jobs for 20,000 youths in three years, running a transparent government, massive rehabilitation of infrastructure to facilitate job creation and social welfare programmes for workers, including free transportation service and free breakfast for civil servants