Nine dead, three injured in Kano auto crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kano State has confirmed nine persons killed and three others injured in a ghastly motor accident on Kano-Zaria Road.

The Corps commander, Zubairu Mato, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kano on Tuesday.

Mr Mato disclosed that the accident occurred when two vehicles collided at Imawa village in Kura Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the accident occurred at about 9 a.m. on Monday involving an articulated vehicle, a car and a tricycle.

The commandant said the accident involved a trailer with registration number KMC158XW; a car with registration number AE 884 GZW and a tricycle without registration number.

Mr Mato attributed the accident to reckless driving, adding that the trailer and the car collided while trying to dodge the tricycle coming from the other side of the road.

“We received a call at about 9:12 a.m. on October 6 and we dispatched rescue team to the scene of the accident to rescue the victims,” he said.

The commander listed the deceased to include two male, six female and a child while three others sustained injuries.

Mr Mato added that the victims were referred to Kura General Hospital for treatment.

He urged motorists to observe traffic regulations to control road accidents.

