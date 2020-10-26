nine-die-in-katsina,-yobe-attacks

•Six others abducted



Gunmen have killed two people and abducted six others in Faskari Local Council of Katsina State.

One person was murdered and two kidnapped when the assailants invaded Bilbis village at about 1:30 a.m. yesterday, while another resident was slain and three more captured at Yantuwaru community in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to an indigene, the bandits, in their numbers and on motorcycles, operated for an hour at Bilbis settlement amid sporadic gunshots.

He said: “They entered the home of a young man, one Ashiru Umaru, and shot him at close range in the leg. They also abducted his wife and one of his sons.”

The resident added that the victim gave up the ghost in the hospital he was taken for medical attention.

The witness went on: “They also abducted a major shop owner, broke into several homes and carted away valuables, including food items, animals, money and phones.”

The police spokesperson in the state, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the development, with a slight variation.

His words: “Yes, gunmen with AK-47 rifles attacked Bilbis village in Faskari Local Government Area, and shot one victim in the leg.

“He was admitted yesterday, but now we confirmed that he died while on admission. The gunmen also kidnapped a woman and a man in the next village.”



IN a similar vein, the Yobe Police Command has confirmed the death of six terrorists and an officer in a Boko Haram attack at the weekend along Gashua highway in Babangida town, 50 kilometres north of Damaturu.

The late cop was repelling the insurgents, who had invaded the town from the Sasawa Forest axis, northeast of the state capital around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Babangida has been severally attacked by the rebels, including the destruction of the monarch’s palace in 2016.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, stated yesterday in Damaturu that the insurgents died in a gun duel that lasted for over an hour.

He added that the force was gathering more information to fully access the casualties on both sides.

The police image-maker said the military post, divisional police headquarters and the council secretariat complex were also torched by the attackers.

Residents told The Guardian that the assailants had barely driven into the community in four Toyota Hilux vehicles by 4:00 p.m. than they began shooting intermittently at the council headquarters in Tarmuwa.

Though the military is yet to confirm the incident, indigenes, however, said troops had been deployed in the area.

The community in the eye of the storm is also some 50 kilometres from Dapchi, where over 100 students of the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC) were abducted on February 19, 2018.