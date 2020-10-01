NIS introduces new visa fees

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has introduced new visa fees for all countries which takes effect from the first of October 2020.

Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede said the new visa fee is in line with the new visa policy 2020 signed in February by President Muhammadu Buhari and wand varies for countries and the category of visa.

In a communique signed by the public relations officer of the service, Sunday James, the NIS said each country’s visa fee is determined by the policy of reciprocity, and the fees were approved by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

“The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, wishes to inform the general public and the international community of the new visa fees approved by the Honorable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Ra’uf Aregbesola, which is based on the principles of reciprocity.”

