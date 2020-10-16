NITDA identifies safer cyberspace as catalyst to digital economy transformation

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has identified a secure cyberspace as a catalyst to achieving the digital economy transformation agenda for the country.

The Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, said this on Friday while expressing his view in a webinar organised by the agency to commemorate the Cyber Security Awareness Month.

Every year since 2003, the month of October had been recognised as National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM).

It was established by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance, to ensure every individual remains safe and secure online.

The webinar, which had its theme as “Cyber Security Controls, Precautions for Parents and Kids, The Worth of Your Digital Identity’’, also focused on Phishing: SMS and Email”.

Mr Inuwa, represented by Usman Gambo, Director, IT Infrastructure Solutions, said that the digital economy had the capability to avail quality life for all.

He said “heightened use of digital platforms has critically enhanced productivity at all levels, hence the need to canvass for a secured cyberspace.

“Ineffective cybersecurity coordination could lead to a devastating blow on the positives of the digital economy.”

He added that securing the cyberspace is part of the initiatives in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy was committed to actualise that.

He said the programme could give Nigerians every available clue to avoid the tricks of cybercriminals and where it inevitably occurs, they could report to appropriate authorities.

Mr Inuwa said that many Nigerians had fallen victim to cybercriminals largely due to a lack of awareness on what to do and avoid while on cyberspace.

He advised Nigerians to keep their personally identifiable information a secret as it was the first step in staying safe and free from the unwholesome practices of cybercriminals.

Mobolaji Moyosore, a Cyber Security Strategist, warned Nigerians to be wary of trust exploitation as it has been identified as an adopted way of cyber criminals to defraud unsuspecting victims.

He encouraged the use of a strong password as a means of safeguarding activities performed online. People should ensure the application of authentication for safety.

“No system or network is safe, but people should first ensure adequate measures of protecting themselves. The usage of free WiFi for banking transaction should be discouraged,” he said.

NITDA’s Director, Cyber Security Department, Dimie Wariowei, stated that the trend of online transaction and the impact of COVID-19 had increased level of IT adoption.

According to him, it makes everyone prone to being a victim of cybercriminals, so spread the awareness because it is a function for all.