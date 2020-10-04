NITDA inaugurates organising committee for virtual e-Nigeria 2020

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), had inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC), for the 13th edition of the e-Nigeria conference, exhibitions and awards.

Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, said this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

The statement said that the conference, which is the flagship IT event in the country, would provide the platform for creation of digital awareness, development of appropriate framework and setting of goals to ensure best practices.

It added that the best practices were in order to encourage appropriate positioning of Nigeria in the global information society.

It said that Mr Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General of NITDA, while inaugurating the committee stressed that e-Nigeria was meant to be encompassing in all areas of IT, while the impact should be felt across board.

It said that Inuwa, represented by Dr Usman Gambo, Director, Information Technology Infrastructure Solutions, said, ”we are planning to make this year’s event regional.

“We have the opportunity to achieve this, because it is coming at the period when we have pandemic that is making virtual meetings the new normal.

“This will encourage participation from anywhere.”

The statement noted that the D-G advised the LOC members to ensure that they planned and executed a highly successful international event that would encourage participation all over the world.

Inuwa, the statement added, called on the members to be innovative and open to new ideas.

“Let us not constrain ourselves to the arrangements we already have, we can do things differently this year.

“Introduction of new ideas that are different from conference, startup couches and master class are welcomed.

The Director, Corporate Planning and Strategy, Dr Agu Collins, said the 13th edition of the conference would be infusion of both virtual and physical platforms due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, people would be able to join the conference anywhere from the world, adding that only the speakers, facilitators, resource person, and dignitaries would be physically present at the event’s venue.

Collins stated that the proposed date would be Nov. 24, to Nov. 26, under the theme “Towards a National Digital Transformation and Economic Sustainability in Nigeria”.

He said the Agency was about to develop a virtual meeting platform that could achieve that.