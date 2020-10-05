NLC in Labour

Gabriel Amalu

Following the fall of man and woman in the Garden of Eden, the Bible recorded that God put a curse on the woman thus in the book of Genesis: “I shall give you intense pain in childbearing; you will give birth to your children in pain.” The intensity of pain for a woman in labour may be best described by mothers who have experienced it; but witnessing it, is also emotionally agonising, even though joy comes afterwards.

Watching the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) leaders struggle to explain to Nigerians who felt betrayed after the strike against fuel and electricity tariff hike was aborted, one could envision their agony as akin to the pains of a woman in labour (all pun intended). The difference though is that no joy will come to the labour leaders after this labour pains.

Many Nigerians insinuate that the labour leaders, like the woman, fell when they were tempted to eat of the forbidden fruit. The Bible records that when God asked the woman: “why did you do that?” she replied “The snake tempted me and I ate.” Well the dramatic incidence of the late night meetings between the labour leaders and the government officials bears all the trappings of the Garden of Eden tragedy.

I recall that in the past when labour leaders hand an ultimatum to the government, they usually go underground, and remain incommunicado, until either the government yields or the strike action commences. But nay, the current labour leaders honoured an invitation to meet with the Minister of Labour and other high level government officials in the cosy environment of the banquet hall of Aso Rock, the seat of the president.

Could it be that like the woman, they were tempted there, and they ate? Who knows? But surely the labour leaders will labour for a long time to convince their followers that they did not eat the forbidden fruit to become turncoats at the detriment of their followers. With their followers jeering at them, and not likely to follow them to battle anymore, they have figuratively become naked before the government officials.

And going forward, if truly they ate the forbidden fruit, they would have to rely on the federal government officials to cover their nakedness. Poor fellas! Without the backing of their followers, all the talk about spending the next two weeks to review the electricity tariff, and decide economic cushion for the workers is a joke. But what ordinarily can the labour leaders do, faced with a desperate government that is presiding over a failing state?

At the anniversary of its 60 years of independence, Nigeria is a nightmare, even for those in power. A classic example is that the two most powerful government officials, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, GCON, cannot visit their home states and take a stroll in the street. While Kastina, where the president hails from, is the epicentre of banditry in the northwest; Yobe, where the senate president comes from, is in the axis of militant Islamic insurgency in the northeast.

At 60 years, our country is financially broke, yet is waging war in all parts of her territory, and is therefore economically castrated by local and international forces exceedingly beyond her control. So, how can the labour leaders confront such desperate leaders? Before the meeting, I had no doubt that the labour leaders would capitulate, as the consequences of any form of obstinacy could be very dire. A desperate government would not hesitate to treat them as economic saboteurs, if need be.

Moreover, if President Buhari, reputed for his ramrod love for command economy, could after experiencing five years of the temptations of the presidential villa, become a born again champion of market driven economy, regardless of its inflationary pleasure on his much beloved ordinary folks; who are the labour leaders not to see the new dawn, after receiving what may have been a well laid out presidential pampering. So, if they say, to their followers, the presidential aides tempted us and we fell, they should understand.

The labour leaders can also plead that the National Industrial Court had declared the proposed strike action illegal, and as democratic labour leaders, they are obliged to obey the order of court. Speaking of the position of the law, section 17(1) of the Trade Disputes Act, by its extraneous provisions, makes it impossible to organise a lawful strike. Well, it may be argued that the onerous conditions provided in the Act have never been met in the past by labour leaders, before embarking on strike.

But again, it can also be argued that the times we are in, are perilous, and with the nation on the verge of economic collapse, due to the reduction in its income capacity, even as its expenses rise astronomically from prosecuting an unending war, the only option left for government is to increase taxes. In such desperate situation, the present labour leaders cannot withstand the pressure from government officials.

Unfortunately, in the midst of these challenges, this column cannot see any economic blueprint that will lead to an economic turnaround. While price deregulation can attract investment that will drive the prices down ultimately, other economic impetus like security, political stability, rule of law, secure legal regime, and macroeconomic stability, amongst other factors, must combine before we can reap the fruits.

Without dealing with these other challenges, what the government has merely done, is to increase tariffs, while the people who have become economically emasculated, are left to struggle to afford the new tariff. On its part, if there is no general economic growth, because of macroeconomic crisis, the value of the naira would further depreciate, and the government will continuously be forced to increase the tariffs for the services.

That is the economic quagmire that the nation faces, and the labour leaders despite their pretences of self-worth, are not in a position to effect any fundamental changes, considering the nation’s antecedents. It is those antecedents, which are referred to as the fault lines that those in government explore, to our common detriment. For instance, even when Kastina and Yobe states have majority of the economically dispossessed, peoples of the states would not join to demand necessary fundamental change, considering that their sons are in power.

So, when labour leaders are invited to Aso Rock to negotiate how to make life difficult for the residents of the villa, you do not need a prophet, if I may allude to Pastor Adeboye’s recent mathematical bombast, to know that whoever keeps vigil for a worthy outcome, labours in vain. We can only hope that with the respected pastor, joining in the advocacy for economic restructuring, perhaps those in charge would have a change of heart.