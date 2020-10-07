NLC to FG: come up with recovery plans to protect jobs, income

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to put in place recovery and resilience plans, which prioritise jobs, secure employment, protect income and ensure minimum living wages.

The Organised Labour also called for new social contract, given the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on health, economies and the world of work.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said this in his address to mark the 2020 World Decent Work Day with the theme: ‘A New Social Contract for Recovery and Resilience,” in Abuja.

He noted that there was need to offer hope to workers and restore economic growth, while building a people and planet oriented global economy.

The Labour leader said the new contract should be anchored on shared prosperity and social justice central to charting the path to recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wabba, who said the current global economic model was flawed due to inequality and insecurity for workers and their families, stressed the need to promote inclusion and reduce the inequality gap.

He said an adequately funded universal public health, education care, climate and technology transitions would be central in economic planning and policy framing.

Wabba said: “In order to withstand further shocks from the resurgence of fresh outbreaks of Covid-19 and or other health and socio-economic dislocations, we must design a recovery plan that rebuilds the social contract between government and societies and hoisted on the foundations of resilience.

“We call on the Nigerian government and governments around the world to put in place recovery and resilience plans which prioritize jobs, secured employment, workplace rights, income protection, minimum living wages, occupational safety and health, and universal social protection especially basic income for workers in the informal sector, the sick, the elderly and for those without employment.

“We demand these as basic minimum fundamental rights of working persons in the formal and informal sectors. For the ultimate end of human work is participation in a community of persons, both human and divine. Therefore, workers are both the means and end of production.”

“It on the basis of the foregoing that we insist that Decent Work through a New Social Contract is non-negotiable. We call on our trade unions to rededicate themselves to the pursuit of Decent Work in all our workplaces.”