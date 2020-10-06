Nnamani loses aide

By Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu East) has lost his Senior Legislative Aide (SLA) Hon. Joseph Chijioke Oyibo.

Oyibo, according to a statement by Nnamani, in Abuja died of cardiovascular disease (cardiac arrest) in Enugu where he had traveled to for an assignment.

Oyibo was Personal Assistant to Senator Nnamani during his tenure as Enugu Governor and a long- time political associate.

His remains, according to the burial programme released by the coordinator of Ebeano political family Dr. Dan Shere, will be laid to rest on October 9, 2020 in his Amutu Village in Ezi-Nze, Udi local government area of Enugu State.

Oyibo was 57.

A grieving Nnamani described the demise of Oyibo as devastating saying, “he was my dependable political associate, friend and confidant who stood by me through thick and thin.

“His sudden demise is a big blow to me and the larger Ebeano political family.

“I have lost a brother and reliable ally. He was a goal getter and a trusted team player. I will sorely miss him.

“I take solace in the fact that Oyibo left a worthy legacy of honesty, hard-work, humility and courage. He served God and humanity faithfully”.

Nnamani prayed the good Lord grants Oyibo eternal rest and give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.