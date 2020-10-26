nnamdi-kanu-threatens-to-disgrace-corrupt-politicians-abroad

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Leader of the Indegineous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has warned corrupt Nigerian politicians against traveling outside the country.

Kanu who stated this in a live broadcast said his group would publicly disgrace and humiliate corrupt Nigerian political office holder sighted in any foreign country.

He said, “Any day any corrupt Nigerian political office holder was sighted in any foreign country, such a person would be publicly disgraced and humiliated.”

The IPOB leader, who was highly aggrieved over the massacre of Nigerian youths protesting against police brutality and bad governance at Lekki Toll Gate, said the ban was with immediate effect.

“From today, October 25, 2020, if we get you abroad, we will disgrace you. Stay at home until you meet the 23 demands of the youths,” he said.

While blaming the infrastructural decay and endemic corruption in Nigeria on the avarice of the politicians, the IPOB leader regretted that Nigerian politicians allowed public infrastructure particularly schools to collapse while funding their children’s education abroad with stolen public funds.

“The children of such politicians schooling abroad will be chased back home by the diasporan Nigerians to enroll in schools which their parents failed to renovate and fund at home,” he added.