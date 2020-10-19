NNPC denies cyberattack, assures stakeholders of spamware protections

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Monday said no attack was launched at the company

There have been indications that the cyber attack was reportedly launched against Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other major websites by a group known as Anonymous, in solidarity with the ongoing #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria.

“The attention of NNPC group has been drawn to the purported hack of the websites and other internet-based platforms of prominent Federal Government institutions,” said on Monday.

“While we confirm that no breach whatsoever has been recorded by the Corporation, we wish to assure all NNPC group partners and stakeholders of the fidelity of our spamware protections.”

The state oil company boasted that it’s web-based platforms are adequately protected, assuring the public of continued quality services on all its internet channels.