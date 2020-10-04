‘No date for reopening of NYSC orientation camps’

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said there is no official date for the reopening of camps nationwide.

The organisation said it was waiting for approval for the reopening of orientation camps across the country having made a presentation before the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

It dismissed reports that Orientation Course will resume 27th October 2020, with Batch “A” Stream 2, and that the batch has been subdivided into Batches “A” and “B”.

In a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the NYSC, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, in Abuja yesterday, the scheme described the reports as fake.