no-extension-of-amnesty-period-for-looters,-says-oyetola

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has said there will be no extension of amnesty period for those that looted public and private property under the guise of protest last Saturday.

He warned the looters to return the items before the expiration of the amnesty period on or before Wednesday (today), saying those who refused to comply would face the wrath of the law. The governor hailed those who have complied with the directive.

He was addressing reporters on Tuesday during the inspection of some of the recovered loot deposited at the parking lot of the Government House, Osogbo.