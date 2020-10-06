No gang-up can stop Akeredolu’s victory on Saturday – Okechukwu

By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

A member of Ondo Governorship National Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu has assured no amount of gang-up can stop the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the polls on Saturday.

He said the alliance of 11 “missionary” political parties will not stop the APC candidate from coasting home between 50 to 58 per cent votes.

Okechukwu, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, said Akeredolu was sure of victory not only because of his incumbency poles advantage but going by his sterling performance in his first term.

“The alliance of missionary political parties, coming together few days to the election cannot stop Governor Akeredolu’s victory come Saturday. No amount of gang up can stop Aketi’s victory,” Okechuwku predicted.

Justifying his prediction, the VON boss said the National Campaign Council of the party had conducted a fact- finding tour of Ondo and its findings showed the Governor performed well within the limited resources in provision of physical infrastructure for the people, across the three senatorial zones in the state.

He explained Akeredolu’s achievements extended across his Ondo North senatorial district as well as that of his two co- contestants, Central Senatorial District of Eyitayo Jegede and Southern Senatorial District of Chief Agboola Ajayi, the Deputy Governor.

Okechukwu noted Ondo residents are yearning for more of infrastructural development stressing “the people of Ondo State would vote for the APC candidate to consolidate on the numerous gains made so far, in his first tenure through prudent management of scarce Ondo state resources.”

He assured Akeredolu has a firm structure on ground, having diligently reconciled with all the other gubernatorial aspirants in the APC, thus going into Saturday’s election with the spirit of internal democracy advantage.

“To be frank, without being immodest, Aketi’s chances of winning the election hover between 55-58 percent. Take this to the bank and please permit me to name some projects executed and the ongoing ones.

“Infrastructure wise, he (Aketi) has performed creditably well in Akure, building roads, schools and hospitals amongst others. In road construction, he has completed 125 kilometres of roads and work is ongoing on 279 kilometres, to be completed in his second tenure.

“The Okitipupa road which was in a deplorable state, under previous governments, has been fully rehabilitated by the Rotimi Akeredolu government. He dualised the road in Akoko, Ondo South. He built roads in Irele. His target is to complete 700 kilometres of roads before the completion of his second tenure.

“He built Ore Bridge in Ondo South senatorial district and that bridge not only serves the people of Ondo State and the South West as a whole, but has become a gateway to other parts of the country.”

In the industrial sector, Okechukwu noted Akeredolu established the Ore industrial park, and has attracted not less than 10 industries to Ondo State, comprising of both foreign and local investors.

“Methinks that Akeredolu and Ondo State will benefit more from Mr. President’s move to exploit the huge Bitumen deposit in the State. And the people are conscious of hooking up to federal center. They cherish the immense infrastructural investment Mr. President has bequeathed to South West, like modern standard gauge railways,” he said.

The APC chieftain said: “Akeredolu upgraded the University of Medical Sciences in Ondo State. He did not stop there. He built a teaching hospital and today, 15 of its courses have received accreditation. There is also the University in Okitipupa, upgraded by Akeredolu.

“In the health sector, he devoted much attention, built primary health centers and two 200-bedded hospitals in Ondo and Akure. Added to his uncommon interest in the health sector is the Ondo State Health Insurance scheme, to guarantee adequate and affordable healthcare in the State. He is also building a school of medical health.”