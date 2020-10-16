No, garlic and milk mixture doesn’t cure asthma, tuberculosis and other diseases

“GARLIC IN MILK: This Remedy Cures Asthma, Tuberculosis, Pneumonia and Other Diseases,” claims a message posted on Facebook in Nigeria in September 2020.

“It might seem like an odd pairing, but milk and garlic make for a fairly popular tonic, renowned for its many health benefits,” it reads. “For hundreds of years, garlic has been used as a treatment for various diseases. It contains powerful antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. It promotes healing and protects from infections.”

The message goes on to give instructions for preparing the remedy, which it claims is also an effective treatment for cough, cardiac problems, jaundice, arthritis and more. But does a mixture of garlic and milk really cure all these conditions?







‘No impact on symptoms’



“I advise people to ignore the claim,” Arthur Chuemere, professor of human physiology at the University of Port Harcourt’s faculty of basic medical sciences, told Africa Check.

“Garlic and milk does not have an impact on asthma symptoms, pneumonia, cough and tuberculosis. It also is not a treatment for cardiac problems or arthritis.”

Dr Rotimi Adesanya, a family physician and primary care paediatrician, also said the claim should be ignored as the remedy hasn’t been scientifically proven.

“In all the studies on jaundice, the substance garlic is not in any way relevant in the pathway,” he added.