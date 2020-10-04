No more patrol, roadblocks, traffic checks, stop and search – IGP instructs FSARS

IGP, Mr. Mohammed Adamu

Reacting to the calls of millions of Nigerians over the inhuman treatment, dehumanization, assault and killings of innocent Nigerians, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, Sunday banned the activities of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force including the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels.

The IGP through the forces PRO, DCP Frank Mba, RANK MBA , stopped FSARS from carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties – stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – with immediate effect.

In addition, he instructed that no personnel of the Force is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti.

This means that FSARS must always be on their police uniforms.

His further instruction include: immediate restriction on the invasion of the privacy of citizens particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorized search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices.

He instructed FSARS to concentrate and respond only to cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes when the need arises.

“The IGP has equally warned, that henceforth, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FSARS, Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands and the FCT as well as their supervisory Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, will be held liable for any misconduct within their Area of Responsibility (AOR). He therefore charged them to ensure effective supervision and mentoring of the personnel of the Tactical Squads under their jurisdiction.”

