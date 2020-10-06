No New Cases In Lagos As Nigeria Records 120 Fresh COVID-19 Infections

Nigeria has recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 59,465.
Although fresh cases continue to occur in the country, there has been a steady decline in the last couple of weeks.
According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos which remains the epicentre of the virus with a total of 19,651, recorded no new cases along with a few other states.
120 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Rivers-65
FCT-12
Ogun-9
Katsina-8
Anambra-7
Bauchi-5
Oyo-5
Nasarawa-3
Kaduna-2
Kwara-1
Taraba-1
Imo-1
Delta-1
59,465 confirmed
50,951 discharged
1,113 deaths pic.twitter.com/Dy6aL1FdtP
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 5, 2020
