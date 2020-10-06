No New Cases In Lagos As Nigeria Records 120 Fresh COVID-19 Infections

A man reacts as a medical worker takes a swab from his nose during a community COVID-19 testing campaign in Abuja on April 15, 2020. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

Nigeria has recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 59,465.

Although fresh cases continue to occur in the country, there has been a steady decline in the last couple of weeks.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos which remains the epicentre of the virus with a total of 19,651, recorded no new cases along with a few other states.