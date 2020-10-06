Daily News

No New Cases In Lagos As Nigeria Records 120 Fresh COVID-19 Infections

A man reacts as a medical worker takes a swab from his nose during a community COVID-19 testing campaign in Abuja on April 15, 2020. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

Nigeria has recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 59,465.

Although fresh cases continue to occur in the country, there has been a steady decline in the last couple of weeks.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos which remains the epicentre of the virus with a total of 19,651, recorded no new cases along with a few other states.

120 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Rivers-65

FCT-12

Ogun-9

Katsina-8

Anambra-7

Bauchi-5

Oyo-5

Nasarawa-3

Kaduna-2

Kwara-1

Taraba-1

Imo-1

Delta-1

59,465 confirmed

50,951 discharged

1,113 deaths pic.twitter.com/Dy6aL1FdtP

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 5, 2020


