No New COVID-19 Deaths As Nigeria Records 118 Fresh Cases

No new COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Tuesday in Nigeria, making it the third consecutive day that no deaths were recorded in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in its daily statistics on Tuesday.

Nigeria, however, recorded 118 fresh cases of the virus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 59,583.

According to the agency, the latest figure was recorded in the following 14 states: Lagos (41), Rivers (19), Osun (17), Nasarawa (13), Kaduna (5), Anambra (5), three each in Edo, Ogun, Kwara and Ondo, two each in Katsina and Niger, and one each in Plateau and Akwa Ibom.

Tuesday’s record is one of the lowest in recent times, as the country continues to see a decline in new infections.

On Monday, Lagos which remains the epicentre of the virus with a total of 19,651, recorded no new cases along with a few other states.