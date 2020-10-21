No one died in Lekki shootings, says Sanwo-Olu

By Samuel Oamen

No one was killed in the shootings of #ENDSARS protesters in Lekki on Tuesday night, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated.

In a broadcast on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu said he visited the hospitals and mortuaries in the state to check on victims on Tuesday night.

According to him, 10 of the victims at the Lagos General Hospital, 11 at Reddington, four at Vedic while two are receiving intensive medical care and three have been discharged.

“No sitting governor controls the rules of engagement of the military. I have, nonetheless, instructed an investigation into the adopted rules of engagement employed by the officers of the Nigerian Army that were deployed to the Lekki Toll Gate last night.

“We are comforted that we have not recorded any fatality against the widespread claims in circulation on social media.

“In the mood of the nation at this time, I have directed further that we have an immediate suspension of all state activities for the next three days except those that are connected with the governance of security in the state and the management of the current issue.

“I’ve also directed that at all public buildings, we will lower the flag for the next three days as a mark of solidarity for the protest.”

Sanwo-Olu apologised for all that has happened and urged Lagosians to keep faith that the state will rise again.

“I am for you, I am with you, I feel the pain and I understand that you are not happy with the turn of events last night,” he said, appealing to protesters to give peace a chance.

“As your governor, I will do everything to ensure that every life matters.”