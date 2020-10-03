World News No One Is Stopping the Child Sex Abusers By Heriberto Araujo 12 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 45 Three factors contribute to this crisis of child abuse: impunity, poverty and a deeply rooted culture of male domination. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments