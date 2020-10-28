no-petrol-scarcity-in-abuja,-ipman-clarify-residents

FG begins inspection of weights and measures of oil pump in Bayelsa

By Prince Okafor

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Tuesday, debunked the rumours of impending scarcity in Abuja.

This is coming against the backdrop of visible queues at various filling stations.

Also, some others are not operational despite the regularisation of businesses across FCT.

But in a swift reaction, the National Public Relations Officer, IPMAN Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, stated that, some fuel station owners were only scared of their properties being attacked or damaged by hoodlums.

“Some business owners had shut down operations following the violence that erupted after the End SARS protest in many parts of the country.

“There is no fuel scarcity in the territory.

“The long queues in some parts of Abuja were due to fear of attacks by hoodlums.

“People should not fear and embark on panic buying as there is enough fuel on ground.

“I also urge the youths to shun violence and embrace peace for a better economy,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria