No underage or minor GAA to be allowed under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions

The resumption of intercounty GAA under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions will only apply at senior level, with no underage or minor games to be allowed under the measures.

New restrictions are set to come into force on Thursday, and according to reports from RTÉ only senior intercounty games are allowed to continue.

This means Saturday’s Under-20 All-Ireland final between Galway and Dublin will no longer go ahead, as well as putting the brakes on the Under-20 hurling championship which got underway in Munster on Monday night.

More to follow.

