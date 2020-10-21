no-underage-or-minor-gaa-to-be-allowed-under-level-5-covid-19-restrictions

The resumption of intercounty GAA under Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions will only apply at senior level, with no underage or minor games to be allowed under the measures.
New restrictions are set to come into force on Thursday, and according to reports from RTÉ only senior intercounty games are allowed to continue.
This means Saturday’s Under-20 All-Ireland final between Galway and Dublin will no longer go ahead, as well as putting the brakes on the Under-20 hurling championship which got underway in Munster on Monday night.
More to follow.
GO BACK
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In
Screen Name Selection
Hello
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.
Gaelic Football Fixtures, Results & Tables
Allianz Football Leagues:
Hurling Fixtures, Results & Tables
Allianz Hurling Leagues:
Comments