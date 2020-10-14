No young lady should give in to sexual favours, says Miss Earth Fire

By Sampson Unamka

TAMMY Esther Andoya, the current Miss Earth-Fire, has opined that no young lady should give in to demand sex in exchange for favours.

Andoya made this known during a brief chat with The Nation saying, “as a young lady, you do not need to give sexual favours for any so-called opportunity. That is not an opportunity.”

The University of Lagos graduate of Cell Biology and Genetics also explains how she intends to promote public health and environmental awareness.

She said, “As Miss Earth Nigeria Fire 2020, my duties just as the other elemental court Queens of the Miss Earth Nigeria 2020 is to support her elemental court and promote our individual advocacies. My advocacy focuses on sustainable solid waste management and urban conservation, hence, I will be promoting and advocating through my NGO called the Environmental Resource Initiative (ERI) as well.

“ERI’s mission is to promote public health and environmental awareness through elevating sustainable and responsible solid waste management practices, encouraging proper wastewater management and urban conservation as well as partnering with other organisations to support our local communities.”

The beauty queen also urged the government to look inwards in other to create a lucrative revenue stream for the economy through tourism.

“When it comes to our environment, I want to encourage our government to look inwards, the environment in itself could create a lucrative revenue stream for the economy in tourism all over the states with proper policy implementation and urban re-designing of our capital cities. Nigeria would not only be a safer, cleaner place for her citizens but would grow into leading a major tourist destination for the world in Africa with redeemed online imagery and a people with shared environmental values,” Andoya says.