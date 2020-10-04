Nobody died in PDP, APC clash – Police

Osagie Otabor, Akure

Ondo State Police Command has said nobody died in the clash between supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

It said one person who was injured in the fracas is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Ondo Police spokesman, Tee-Leo Ikoro, who spoke to our reporters, said more policemen have been drafted to the area.

Ikoro said some party supporters were raising unnecessary tension.

Traders and passersby fled for safety at Oba Nla area along Oba Adeshida road as both party supporters exchange gunfire.

However, more policemen were sighted in the area as traders at the Oba Oja (Mmarket) displayed their wares for business.

The Governor Akeredolu Campaign Organisation in a statement by its spokesman, Richard Olatunde, said the recourse to attack, thuggery and wanton violence by the PDP was the height of insensitivity, irresponsibility, indecency, and obviously provocative.

Olatunde said the PDP thugs launched attacks on anyone seen with APC branded items like clothes and caps, as well as taxi drivers with Akeredolu stickers at Obanle.

He said the violence continued on Sunday, with many APC supporters beaten, macheted, and clubbed for showing support to the party.

According to him: “We note that Oba-Nla junction is the political base of some PDP chieftains, as the member of House of Representatives, representing Akure South/Akure North Constituency, Adedayo Omolafe, popularly called Expensive. Therefore, the source of this latest wave of thuggery and violence should not be far-fetched.

“The popularity of the APC candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has become a source of worry to the PDP. But rather than seeking legitimate means to shore up support, the party is bent on decimating the overwhelming and massive support that the APC is enjoying across the state, ahead of Saturday’s Governorship election.

“It is unfortunate that the PDP continues to move on this path of perdition despite several appeals. Our charge to security agents to stop the party from turning our dear state into a theatre of war in the name of election suffices and shall be sustained. This is to underscore our resolve not to seek self-help as we inche towards the election day.

“Ondo state belongs to the people and the PDP must stop intimidating and maiming anybody in an attempt to salvage a lost cause. They should realise by now that the electorate will not accept them and their candidate with this brand of barbaric politics.”

But the Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation through its spokesman, Gbenga Akinmoyo, said PDP supporters were attacked in their homes with gunfire.

He said Jegede’s Opomulero office at Byebass, Akure was attacked by APC thugs with a hail of gunfire which led to many party supporters sustaining injuries and were now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

According to him: “We believe this is deliberate attack given that Akure South LGA is a stronghold of Eyitayo Jegede SAN and it is aimed at creating major voter apathy amongst the determined electorate, by creating fear of endangering their lives if they go out to vote on Saturday.

“The unprovoked attacks have been escalating in the last few weeks and the APC thugs in the absence of arrests or intervention by the law enforcement agencies.

“We call upon President Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, CP, DSS, and other Security Authorities to urgently arrest this ugly situation which has already resulted in several deaths and needless destruction of property.”