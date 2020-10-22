Daily News

Nollywood Actress, Ada Ameh, begs govt to allow her bury her daughter who died days ago

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, popularly known for her role in the TV series ‘The Johnsons’ has called on President Buhari and Sanwo-Olu to please allow her bury her only daughter who died 2 days ago in Abuja.

Ada made the plea in a recent video that was uploaded on her Instagram page.

The actress, with tears in her eyes, begged the Nigerian government to at least grant her wish to bury her daughter peacefully.

