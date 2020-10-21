Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus debunks rumour of being shot at Lekki

Agency Reporter

Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has debunked the rumour going round that she was shot at the Lekki, Lagos, tollgate gun attack on #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The actress, who denied the report of her being shot, took to her Instagram page @eniola_ badmus to express how sad she felt at the attack on protesters

According to her, she is hale and hearty but saddened at the shooting incident of Tuesday.

“Against all speculations about me being shot or dead at the unspeakable incident that happened at the toll gate few hours ago, I will like to inform you guys that I Eniola Badmus is hale and hearty.

“But in truth, I am broken and scattered to see what my country has become.

“We are tired and it’s becoming one time too many, how is it wrong to demand our rights, expectations and be killed. How?

“We won’t forget this day – 20.10.2020 in a long time. May the souls of the fallen heroes `Rest in Peace’,’’ She stated.

Eniola Badmus, a famous Nollywood Yoruba and English genre actress is also an On-Air Personality on the radio.

She joined the Nigerian movie industry (Nollywood) in 2000 and rose to fame in 2008 after starring in two popular Yoruba movies “Jenifa” and “Omo Ghetto”.

The two movies shot her to stardom and consequently won her the Best Actress Award (Yoruba) at the African Viewers Choice Awards a couple of years after.

The 34-year-old actress has acted in more than 200 Nollywood movies which include ‘Jenifa’, ‘Angelina’, ‘Village Babes’, ‘Blackberry Babes’, ‘Wicked Step-mother’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Ibu’, ‘Child Seller’, ‘Not My Queen’, ‘Visa Lottery’, ‘Police Academy’, ‘Battle for Justice’ among others.

She signed an endorsement deal worth millions of Naira with telecommunication giant, Etisalat, in March 2016, making her the company’s brand ambassador.

Eniola has won several movie awards including the Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards and Most Promising Actress in Nigeria at the African Movie Academy Awards.

She is also the Best Comic Actress in Nigeria at the City Peoples Entertainment Awards.

In 2010, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Best of Nollywood Awards, and in 2012, she won the best actress in a leading role award (Yoruba) at the Best of Nollywood Awards.

In 2014, she won the best actress in Nigeria (Yoruba) at the City Peoples Entertainment Awards and also won the best Comic Act Award at the Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards.

(NAN)