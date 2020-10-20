nollywood-star,-ada-ameh,-loses-only-child

Olaitan Ganiu

Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has lost her only child, Aladi Godgifts to death.

The single mother took to her Instagram page to announce the tragic incident.

“My lovely people, pray for me. My beautiful darling child chose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today,” the actress wrote.

She added: “Aladi Godgifts Ameh @lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now? Ladi how you want make I do na? I will be strong!! GOD has to help me.”

The popular actress once revealed she gave birth to her late daughter at 14.

According to her, she was in class four when she got pregnant but that didn’t affect her dream of becoming a popular actress.