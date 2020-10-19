Norfin to deliver first ship in December

By Muyiwa Lucas

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel’s vision of harnessing the state’s maritime sector has received a boost with the commencement of production of ship by Norfin Offshore Shipyard Limited.

To this end, the firm says the first ship being built in the facility will be ready by December.

The ship manufacturing and marine services company is owned by Charles Udonwa, an indigene of the state whose company had been in Singapore producing and providing shipping services to several countries, including Nigeria.

The industrialist said his motivation was to support the governor to create jobs, develop talents and skills as well as contribute to the growth of the state economy.

Receiving the Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso and his team at the shipyard sited at Ikot Ukpong in Oruk Anam Local Government Area, he said his vision is to make Nigeria, through Akwa Ibom, to become a major player in the ship manufacturing industry.

He said his factory is expected to churn out Made-in-Nigeria seagoing vessels for the maritime sector and offshore operations as well as pleasure rides.

“I am here to help establish Nigeria as a ship building country. We are here to create opportunities. We have over 70 people earning salaries in this place. Nigeria has to establish itself as a ship building country, and that’s what we are doing here. So far, we’ve sunk $2 million on the ground, sand filling and stone filling this place. Before we finish here, about $20 million would have been spent developing this place,” he said.

He said the stretch of road, Ikot Abasi-Port Harcourt Expressway was within the recently-approved Liberty Free Trade Zone and commended Emmanuel for his support to their operations.

Also, the Operations Manager of the company, Mr. Ekpoafia Maxwell, explained that the shipyard hopes to create thousands of job opportunities with the propose of building of six more ship factories at the location.

Ndueso praised Udonwa for keying into the governor’s completion agenda programmes, which he said, encapsulates maritime development, rural development and job creation.

He noted that the shipyard and other industries, which are about to spring up in the 50,000 hectares Liberty Free Trade Zone, would open up sustainable business opportunities in Akwa Ibom.

He urged the host communities to give the investors the necessary cooperation.