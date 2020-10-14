North Carolina woman says stalker made a shrine outside her home on Christmas and claimed he’s Jesus

A North Carolina woman has spoken out about how she was stalked for four years by a complete stranger who left a shrine on her porch and crept around outside her home on religious holidays as she pushes for a law change so that she never has to see him again.

Maddy Muhlsheff, 24, says Logan Ursini first appeared on her doorstep in 2016 and although she hadn’t met him before she said he may have been in one of her classes.

It led to several frightening incidents where Ursini threatened Muhlsheff’s boyfriend, set up a shrine on her front porch on Christmas Day, and claimed in a letter that he was Jesus.

‘It was Christmas morning, opening presents with my family, and we see something on the porch and go out and it’s this display,’ Muhlsteff said about the shrine including a Holy Bible turned to the page of the story of Christ and Mary Magdalene.

Also left was an alabaster jar, in reference to what Mary used to pour oil on Jesus’ feet, as well as Birkenstock sandals, and a bottle of wine.

Ursini also penned a note that ‘was extremely, extremely concerning.’

‘It was talking about just me, and how he always knew that we were meant to be together,’ Muhlsteff said. She added that it also included a details on ‘how he believes that he is Jesus.’

One part of the letter reads: ‘I have this memory of me walking into your house and looking at that mirror at myself.’

She says he has repeatedly shown up at her home on religious holidays.

In other written communication he contacted Muhlsteff’s boyfriend on social media.

‘Do you understand how irrelevant your existence is?’ he wrote. ‘You only get one life, get out while you can[…] believe me when I say I want to make an example out of you […] I have no mercy… this is the time you’re gonna look back at your life and realize it all went wrong…

‘At the very least you were made to make me look good […] Get. Out. While. You. Can.’

Ursini was charged with cyberstalking.

He also wears an ankle monitor but Muhlsteff complains that it’s practically useless as her stalker has been in and out of jail for flouting the restraining order and his probation.

She shared video of Ursini standing on her porch at night and in the clip from January 2017 he even acknowledged the security camera and said: ‘The best moments are not captured on camera or pictures or anything like that.’

On one occasion he was there for three hours.

Muhlsteff is still forced to see him more than she would like however as they must appear in court in person in her attempt to renew the restraining order annually.

‘I have to go in every single year, sit in front of him and say that I’m still afraid of him,’ she said.

‘He thrives on the fact that he gets to see me, and anything that he can do that will make him get to see me, he will do,’ she continued, ‘So, sitting there. I’m ten feet from someone who terrifies me and he’s just smiling.’

Muhlsteff told Fox 46 that lawmakers have stopped responding to her correspondence about making restraining orders last a longer time period.

‘Something happens to you and you want to feel safe for a little bit and I don’t ever seem to get that luxury of feeling safe because every time he’s arrested, he gets bailed out,’ Muhlsteff said.

‘These laws are in place and they’re protecting him and they’re not protecting me…

‘I don’t want to become another statistic. I don’t want to be somebody that can only create change once the worst-case scenario happens.’

She added: ‘A lot of people said why don’t you just shoot him? Why don’t you just handle it?’

Earlier this year, a friend of Dr. Amie Harwick started a petition to change the law after Harwick was killed. Ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, who previously had a restraining order out against him, has been charged with her murder and is awaiting trial.

After her February death, detectives learned Harwick had expressed fear about an ex-boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against him, according to a police statement.

Pursehouse had dated Harwick 10 years ago but had allegedly continued to stalk her in the years since.

Harwick obtained a temporary restraining order against Pursehouse in 2011 and was granted another one less than a year later, which expired in April 2015.

In California the maximum length of a restraining order is five years.

Harwick – who was engaged to the Price Is Right host Drew Carey until November 2018 – had seen Pursehouse in January this year at the XBiz adult-industry awards ceremony in downtown Los Angeles where he was working as a photographer.

Officers found evidence of a struggle and a forced entry to the home after she was killed.

Harwck’s friend Diana Arias has called for no expiration date or a longer protection term on restraining orders in California and for them to not be lifted until victim requests it to be cancelled.

Arias noted that victims should not have to testify in a courtroom close to their abuser/stalker.

‘There should be an option to live stream in a safe space in a satellite location for the hearing with the judge,’ Arias wrote in a petition.

‘It’s a traumatic experience that the victim is already dealing with and should not be subjected to it again if they do not feel they can. That is why many abusers get away with their actions: many victims back out of trial due to fear of facing their perpetrator.’

