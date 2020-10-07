North Korean Defector Who Vanished in Rome Is Now in South Korea

SEOUL—A senior North Korean diplomat who vanished from public view while serving as Pyongyang’s acting ambassador to Italy in 2018 has been secretly living in South Korea for over a year, according to South Korean lawmakers briefed by the country’s spy agency.

The whereabouts of the envoy, Jo Song Gil, who the Journal has reported fled with the help of a clandestine group dedicated to toppling Kim Jong Un’s North Korean dictatorship, had been a mystery until the legislators confirmed his presence in South Korea late Tuesday local time.

Mr. Jo, one of the most senior North Korean officials to defect in recent years, and his wife at one point hid in an undisclosed Western country after his escape, according to people familiar with the matter. He arrived in South Korea in July of 2019, the South Korean lawmakers said.

The legislators, a group of ranking members on the South Korean National Assembly’s intelligence committee, said they wouldn’t discuss details of Mr. Jo’s journey to South Korea or disclose where in the country he is living out of concern for his safety, according to lawmaker Ha Tae-keung.

Mr. Ha said the group decided to publicly confirm Mr. Jo’s presence in South Korea after a local TV station on Tuesday said he was in the country. South Korea’s foreign ministry and spy service declined to comment.