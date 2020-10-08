Daily News

Northern Coalition ‘angry’ over strike suspension

By
0
Post Views: Visits 3

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and its affiliate Arewa groups have written a strongly worded letter to President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, expressing disappointment in the labour leadership, over the recent suspension of the planned nationwide strike.

The letter, signed by the CNG’s Spokesman, Abdulazeez Suleiman and representatives of eight other northern groups said, suspension of the strike to demonstrate Nigerians displeasure over the hike in fuel and electricity prices and other negative actions of the nation, was a big blow to Nigerians.

Nasarawa commissioner’s Kidnappers demand N30m ransom

Previous article

Nigerian Breweries empowers 80 Kaduna youths

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News