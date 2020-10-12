Northern Governors celebrate Gbong Gwom Jos 

Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

THE Northern Governors Forum has congratulated Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, on his 69th birthday.

In a congratulatory message to the monarch, Chairman of the Forum and Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said the royal father had contributed to the development of the state, region and Nigeria in general, through several responsibilities over the years.

Lalong said: “Without doubt, the story of your life has been that of excellence, diligence, honesty, patriotism and compassion as you have impacted positively on members of your immediate family and all people that have come across you.”

He also said as the chairman of the Plateau State Council of Traditional Rulers and Emirs, the Gbong Gwom Jos had collaborated with his colleagues to promote and consolidate on peace in the state and other parts of the Northern region as well as facilitate the economic prosperity of the people.

Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor Dr Makut Macham, in a statement, wished the monarch more years of God’s favour and protection, Governor Lalong urged him to continue to offer his wise counsel and wealth of experience to assist in addressing challenges of insecurity, under-development, poverty and illiteracy.