Northern Govs congratulate new Emir of Zazzau

By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli over his appointment as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau Simon Lalong, in a statement, described the appointment of the new Emir as a good omen for the people of the Zauzzau Emirate, Kaduna State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said: ” We rejoice with you over this worthy opportunity given to you by God to serve your people like your ancestors did and also surpass their achievements because of the rich heritage they have passed down to you.

“Your exposure and experience hightens the excitement that by the help of Almighty God, you will improve the lives of the people and also make valuable contributions to national development”.

Lalong reminded the monarch he was ascending the throne at a time when the nation and Northern region in particular is facing serious challenges of insecurity, poverty, illiteracy and health burden despite its rich human and material endowments.

He assured the royal father the Northern Governors Forum will support his reign and also benefit from his wisdom and influence as it works to emancipate the region from the myriad of challenges confronting it.