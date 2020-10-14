Northern groups demand state of emergency on insecurity

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the insecurity ravaging the country, particularly the North.

Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the Spokesman for the group, made the call at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday and called on the government to take urgent steps to end the situation.

He particularly decried the insecurity situation in the northern part of the country, noting that in spite of several pleas by the people of the region, authorities had refused to show more interest.

Suleiman also criticised the attitude of the northern elite and its leaders who had abandoned the majority of the northerners to the mercy of vicious insurgence, banditry and other social vices.

He called on the federal authorities not to allow the harsh, unacceptable regime of exploitative hikes in electricity tariffs to be imposed on the people of the country.

He urged the Federal Government to show keen interest in resolving the lingering dispute with Academic Staff Union to enable the restart of University education.

The group also demanded thorough reorientation of the entire police force and its empowerment by way of additional personnel, modern training and adequate equipment. He sait it would enable the force to be able to reclaim its universal internal security function.

Suleiman called on leaders to find ways to reduce youth unemployment and check the rise in poverty. The group also welcomed the creation of the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Nigerian Police to replace SARS, adding that there was need for improvement of professionalism of the personnel that would be drafted to the unit.

He also called for monitoring of the SWAT officials by the National Human Rights Commission and members of the police/community relations to ensure that it operated within acceptable norms.

Suleiman also recommended the immediate recruitment of educationally and morally qualified young Nigerians into the force according to local government areas, to bring about fresh energy and ideas in its operation.

NAN

Vanguard