Northern Ireland reports 828 new Covid-19 cases, one further death

The North’s Department of Health recorded 828 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland in its daily bulletin issued on Wednesday afternoon, taking the number of cases to 16,187.

It reported one more Covid-19 death, bringing the total number of deaths to 586.

In the past seven days, there have been 4,417 new cases of the virus in the North. The highest incidence continues to be in the Derry and Strabane council area where there were 637 cases in the past week.

It is followed by the Newry, Mourne and Down area with 338 cases per 100,000 of population and Belfast with 318 cases per 100,000.

Currently there are 91 patients in hospitals receiving Covid-19 treatment, with 14 of them in intensive care units and 11 on ventilators.