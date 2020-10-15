Northern youths trained on productivity

Daily News

THE Federal Government, in collaboration with the Kano State Government on Wednesday held a two-day workshop for youths living with disabilities in the Northwest geopolitical zone.

The event was held at the Ni’imah Guest Palace, Kano, with 90 participants drawn from Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said the workshop was targeted at building the capacity of youths with disabilities to become productive members of the society to contribute to the economic development of the country.

