Northwest youths join calls for reform of the Nigerian Police

A coalition of youths from Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states have canvassed need the holistic reformation of the Nigerian Police saying the security outfit needs improved funding and reforms that would make them more efficient and professional in discharging their duties.

According to them, this would go a long way to curtail some of their excesses of overstepping their scope of assignments or operation.

The chairman of the coalition comrade Isah Jabbi during a Solidarity rally held in support of the Nigerian Police yesterday in Sokoto also called for further sensitization personnel who have been unprofessional in the discharge of their duties, such as conducting test or interviews and monitoring Enlightenment on rules of engagement.

While calling on President Buhari to consider an immediate upward review of budgetary allocations to the police and other security agencies in the country, saying when given better welfare, the police will not be tempted by an influential citizen with their position, wealth and connection to do what is not part of their rules of engagement.

The group who believed that the #EndSARS protests against the Nigerian Police and its leadership at this critical moment, are calculated attempts to derail the ongoing war against crime in the country, while also seeking to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Police.

“The sponsors of these protests and the fabricators of these spurious allegations have gone beyond the ordinary, just to paint the Police and its Leadership before the general public,” they stated.

