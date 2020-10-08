‘Nothing can stop Akeredolu’s victory’

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

A former governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Mr. Olusegun Agbalajobi, has said nothing will stop Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s re-election.

He said Akeredolu would emerge victorious with a wide margin on Saturday, adding that any conspiracy against him would fail because he had restored people’s hope in governance.

The APC chieftain, in a statement in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, noted that there were indications across the state that the APC would win by 75 per cent in the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

He said Akeredolu deserved re-election following his uncompromising commitment to changing the narrative of governance and developing the state.

Agbalajobi said the state had witnessed infrastructural development in the last three years, adding that projects scattered across the three senatorial districts were testimonies of Akeredolu’s superb qualities.

He said re-electing the governor for another four years would allow him to consolidate on his achievements, thereby moving Ondo State to a higher ground.

Agbalajobi advised Ondo State people not to allow opposition parties to abort the developmental stride of the APC-led administration, urging them to support Akeredolu to enable him consolidate on the gains of his first term.