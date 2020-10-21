npa-headquarters-on-fire,-warri-port-under-siege

The headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has been set ablaze by hoodlums who invaded the premises, chased out the workers before set the facilities on fire.

The building was razed as the NPA fire fighters run for their dear lives and therefore unable to arrest the inferno.

A staff of the authority confirmed to The Guardian that the hoodlums also attacked the NPA facility in Dockyard, Apapa and carted away valuable items.

All vehicles in the premises were also set on fire by some unidentified hoodlums.

Staff members in Apapa area are currently scampering for safety as they took cover at the seaside.

General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA, Jatto Adams has not responded to phone calls as at press time.

Meanwhile, The Guardian gathered that the Warri Port is also under seige as the gates are now locked with tyres burnt around the port.

