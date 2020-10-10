NSA inaugurates committee to review cyber policy

By John Ofikhenua, Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retired), has inaugurated a committee to review the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) of 2014.

The primary mandate of the committee is to check internet threats.

It is, however, assigned to address other issues.

The policy has a provision that it should be reviewed every five years according to global standards, and is due for its first review after it was implemented in 2014.

A statement from the Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA), said the review was part of efforts to reposition the country to better exploit the benefits of the Internet and cyber domain to enhance national peace, security and socio-economic wellbeing.

While performing the inauguration in his office in Abuja, the NSA noted that recent advancements in the digital era have transformed the cyber domain to a centre stage for new businesses, innovations, government functionalities and social interactions.

He however highlighted that despite the benefits of the cyber domain, there are inherent threats and risks associated with the evolving nature of cyberspace.

The NSA therefore stressed that it is crucial for the Nigerian cyberspace and entire cyber ecosystem to undergo major periodic reforms to set new clear directions for progressive use of the country’s cyberspace.

“This Committee was constituted to identify the current gaps in the National Cybersecurity Strategy and Policy 2014, articulate the various inputs of stakeholders and develop necessary frameworks to effectively mitigate evolving cyber threats and enhance Nigeria’s productive engagements in cyberspace,” he said.

Gen. Monguno expressed optimism that the NCSP 2020 will reflect global norms as well as foster cooperation with Nigeria’s allies in the areas of security and economic development.

He urged the committee members comprising representatives from the public and private sectors, to adhere to the timelines and guidelines laid out for the review process.

The Committee would present the new policy next month for validation after which the NSA will formally present it to President Muhammadu Buhari for its launch.

Chairman of the review Committee, Mr. Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, said this year, the African cybersecurity solutions market is estimated at $2.32 billion and projected to grow to about $4.2bn by 2023.

“We must factor in the underserved and unborn, because they must live with the effects of the policies and strategy decisions that we make today,” he noted.