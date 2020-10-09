NSA, Niger Delta Amnesty Interim Administrator Dikio Meet With Buhari

Col Milland Dixon Dikio (Rtd), President Muhammadu Buhari and Babagana Monguno

The National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno and the new Interim Administrator of the Presidential Niger Delta Amnesty Programme Col Milland Dixon Dikio (Rtd) on Friday meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Mr. Dikio is seeking to return the program to its original mandate of ensuring security and development in the region and properly rehabilitating ex-agitators in the region.

According to him, the programme is owing 71 billion naira and 712billion naira cannot be accounted for.

He also insists that an amnesty programme cannot exist indefinitely adding that the programme needs to be overhauled to put an end to the endemic corruption he says has almost destroyed it.